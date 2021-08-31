ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.26. 26,779,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

