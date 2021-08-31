ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

