PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of PIFFY opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
