PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of PIFFY opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

