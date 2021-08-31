PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Declares Dividend of $0.46

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4631 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCHUY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. PTT Public has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.
PTT Public Company Profile
