PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,761 shares of company stock worth $5,632,846 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.