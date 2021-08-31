Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$8.83. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 36,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.73.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile (CVE:RUF.UN)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.