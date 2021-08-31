PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $53.44

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.44, but opened at $50.53. PureTech Health shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PRTC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

