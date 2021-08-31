Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

