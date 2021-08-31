Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

