Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Issued By Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

