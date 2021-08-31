Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Frontline in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.28 on Monday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.