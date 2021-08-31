QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of QIAGEN worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.