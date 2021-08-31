Raymond James Begins Coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE:UP opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

