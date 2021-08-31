Raymond James Raises Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUISF. Scotiabank started coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,638. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

