RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

