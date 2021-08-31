RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,558. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.66. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

