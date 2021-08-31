RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.01. 60,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.71. The company has a market cap of $316.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $667.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

