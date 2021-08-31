RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

