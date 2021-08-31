RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 38.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 78.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

