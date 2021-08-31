RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $208,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 527,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

T traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 353,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,178,207. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.