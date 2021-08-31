RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 491.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

