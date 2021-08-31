RediShred Capital Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KUT. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday.

KUT opened at C$0.85 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.06 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

