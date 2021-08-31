Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.52 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

