Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $275,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 793,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.