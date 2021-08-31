Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $236,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

