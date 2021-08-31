ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of SOL opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

