Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,251 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.