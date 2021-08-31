REX American Resources (REX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REX American Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of REX American Resources worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

