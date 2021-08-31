REX American Resources (REX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88.
In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.