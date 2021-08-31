Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $70,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Mills by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.