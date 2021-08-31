Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.98 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Synopsys worth $66,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.01 and its 200-day moving average is $263.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $334.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

