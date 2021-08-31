Rhumbline Advisers Has $75.14 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $75,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

