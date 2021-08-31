Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,194 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $58,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Xilinx by 44.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 473,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

