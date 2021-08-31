Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,569 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Paychex worth $72,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paychex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.