Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,015 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $64,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after buying an additional 128,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 262.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 107,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

