Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

