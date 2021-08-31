Riskified Ltd’s (NYSE:RSKD) Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

