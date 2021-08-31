Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

