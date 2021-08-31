Robert Millner Acquires 8,764 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner purchased 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,197.68 ($10,141.20).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Millner bought 200,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$328,800.00 ($234,857.14).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Robert Millner purchased 400,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

