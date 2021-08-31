Robert W. Baird Raises Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $100.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.25.

HIBB stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

