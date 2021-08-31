Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $81.38. Approximately 69,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,940,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Specifically, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,616.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.