Royal Bank of Canada Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $12.88 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

