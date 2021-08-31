Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 129,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

