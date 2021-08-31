Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

