Royal Bank of Canada Invests $99,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

