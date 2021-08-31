Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE RY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $103.82. 25,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,063. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

