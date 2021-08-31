Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in EverQuote by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in EverQuote by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 496,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,394 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,467.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

