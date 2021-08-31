Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Caleres were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Caleres by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 359,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAL. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

CAL opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.