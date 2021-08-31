Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,190 Shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,951,000.

Shares of GAMR opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

