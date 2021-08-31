Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,584 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,626 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

