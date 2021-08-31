Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,060,000 after buying an additional 677,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 558,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.